If you explore popular music on youtube you’ve undoubtedly read those comments, often but by no mean exclusively coming from Boomers, which lament the decline of music, and talk as if there is nothing good these days.
These comments annoy me. In my Songbook I have often acknowledged that since sometime in the 70s a) there has been an overall decline o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.