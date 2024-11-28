After my Malick Thanksgiving, with its insistence on religion, authenticity of experience, & the beauty of suffering—here’s the comic opposite, the loser Woody Allen contemplating the loss of family.

I’ve got a reflection on “nature & grace” over at Law & Liberty, looking at Malick’s beautiful movie, of Indians & Pilgrims, The New World (2005). Let me introduce you to the story:

In a way, Allen is unique for pointing out from the midst of the mid-century American elite into which he had climbed how unhappy it is—like Allen, indeed inspired by him, I am almost unique in pointing out the importance of family love to the pathos & investigation of society in his movies, especially the two big Thanksgiving offerings, Broadway Danny Rose (1984), now on its 40th an., & Hannah & Her Sisters (1986). Both end with Thanksgiving—the latter also starts there.

Let me give you a quote to lead you in:

Like much of Allen’s comedy, Broadway Danny Rose is a return to the Broadway & Hollywood of the 1930s-40s, the golden age Allen usually imitates. Cast out of paradise, Allen has his protagonists live in a rather unhappy world. We all know Danny Rose is never going to make it. He knows it, too, & it’s encouraging his existential despair. Come Thanksgiving, he can hardly summon the spirit of the holiday, yet he does, & we see him finally with clarity.

He’s a man in search of a family to love. Things aren’t working out for him because he’s in the wrong business. More loyal clients or a lucky break would be nice, but they wouldn’t give him what he needs. Danny’s problem is not showbiz—it’s something more like orphanhood.

Thanksgiving, the family holiday, is primarily about giving thanks for having a family, as close to unconditional love as it gets. The run-around in the story, people chasing after romance & success, is comical because these characters, in their self-importance, miss the point. What they’re looking for is more boring, but in a way more unattainable than glamour. It might be easier to achieve success; family somehow happens, but it’s even less in your control than the applause of the audience.

Broadway Danny Rose ends with Thanksgiving & a reminder of the family love so many abandon in the pursuit of success. That’s where Hannah & Her Sisters (1986) opens, with a Thanksgiving party among a family of artists, which is about to fall apart. Shifting from the earlier film to the later one, we go from the failures to the successes of our society, the class for whom art & therapy have replaced religion. We also get a star-studded ensemble cast—the kind of people Danny Rose would never get to work with.

While an old man plays Rogers & Hart’s Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered–again, Broadway—Elliot (Michael Caine) fantasizes about Lee (Barbara Hershey), who turns out to be his wife Hannah’s (Mia Farrow) sister. That’s some kind of joke, but it’s a joke about a new America, defined by divorce more than marriage.