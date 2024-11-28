After my Malick Thanksgiving, with its insistence on religion, authenticity of experience, & the beauty of suffering—here’s the comic opposite, the loser Woody Allen contemplating the loss of family.
In a way, Allen is unique for pointing out from the midst of the mid-century American elite into which he had climbed how unhappy it is—like Allen, indeed inspired by him, I am almost unique in pointing out the importance of family love to the pathos & investigation of society in his movies, especially the two big Thanksgiving offerings, Broadway Danny Rose (1984), now on its 40th an., & Hannah & Her Sisters (1986). Both end with Thanksgiving—the latter also starts there.
PoMoCon is reader-supported—subscribe!
Let me give you a quote to lead you in:
Like much of Allen’s comedy, Broadway Danny Rose is a return to the Broadway & Hollywood of the 1930s-40s, the golden age Allen usually imitates. Cast out of paradise, Allen has his protagonists live in a rather unhappy world. We all know Danny Rose is never going to make it. He knows it, too, & it’s encouraging his existential despair. Come Thanksgiving, he can hardly summon the spirit of the holiday, yet he does, & we see him finally with clarity.
He’s a man in search of a family to love. Things aren’t working out for him because he’s in the wrong business. More loyal clients or a lucky break would be nice, but they wouldn’t give him what he needs. Danny’s problem is not showbiz—it’s something more like orphanhood.
Thanksgiving, the family holiday, is primarily about giving thanks for having a family, as close to unconditional love as it gets. The run-around in the story, people chasing after romance & success, is comical because these characters, in their self-importance, miss the point. What they’re looking for is more boring, but in a way more unattainable than glamour. It might be easier to achieve success; family somehow happens, but it’s even less in your control than the applause of the audience.
Broadway Danny Rose ends with Thanksgiving & a reminder of the family love so many abandon in the pursuit of success. That’s where Hannah & Her Sisters (1986) opens, with a Thanksgiving party among a family of artists, which is about to fall apart. Shifting from the earlier film to the later one, we go from the failures to the successes of our society, the class for whom art & therapy have replaced religion. We also get a star-studded ensemble cast—the kind of people Danny Rose would never get to work with.
While an old man plays Rogers & Hart’s Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered–again, Broadway—Elliot (Michael Caine) fantasizes about Lee (Barbara Hershey), who turns out to be his wife Hannah’s (Mia Farrow) sister. That’s some kind of joke, but it’s a joke about a new America, defined by divorce more than marriage.
And to you turdo the spawn of a commie scum fake father and a hippie mother, your MAID sh*t that destroys the lives of the elderly is a ticket to hell for you. I am sure of this not because of my own judgments but because of the Word that says, "Thou shalt not kill" which carries a spiritual death eternal. All the popes that ever lived would not be able to save your eternal soul because only Jesus the Son of the living God is the ONLY Way to salvation. I will not say damn you because you have already damned yourself you useless spawn of hell with your hatred of innocent unborn children and your malice towards pro life people and organizations.
The primary and quintessential reality and possession of happiness is to be found in its completeness with a relationship with one's Creator, and a woman/wife whose presence bodes both way voluntary adherence to fidelity, integrity, trust, transparency, respect, devotion and a necessary knowledge of who and what the other is.
Note that since time immemorial even savages worshipped someone or something...the moon, the sun, nature, or God Himself. The only avenue of fulfillment is to be connected to God though atheists will not agree. Then the necessity of a man/woman relationship ideally through marriage as long as they live.
Divorce wrecks things in the mix and with the high rate of divorces, there is an emptiness that only can be realized and filled with a woman in their total understanding and devotion to each the other. Proof?
I am divorced but have been accepted by a few unique and special women who ALSO were wounded by being abandoned by their husbands and/or abused emotionally, physically, mentally and spiritually. What they saw in me first was the hard side of my aura but as they grew to understand me, came to the point where they understood me but most importantly as women do, judged me by my actions.
The establishment of trust, respect, and the knowledge of who and what they were and who and what I am, brought unique and close friendships that filled the vacuum left by my divorce. Some of these have children and I take an interest in them by action.(beneficience)
This can only be by a set establishment of proper boundaries and respect. It has worked for decades with me and a woman I adore who was horribly and totally hurt/abused. I understood her more than enough to feel huge chunks torn from my heart, and she drew close to me by seeing me actually understanding her deeply by being emotionally hurt by same she suffered. It did not hurt either when she witnessed me protecting her by interfering and manhandling a fool trying to "interfere in her best interests."
I did not and will not hesitate to defend any woman being hurt/abused in any way. I felt justified doing what I did though we did decide to get out of that mountain town right away.
Closer than life friendships with the fairer gender are possible and when they occur the attachments become stronger than a same gender friendship based on the reality there is a deeper affection twixt a man and woman.
If you want to see a lonely man, it is a man who in his years has lost his wife, the love of his life, by death. If they had children he can live her memory by their presence and by their grandchildren. I have six, and two grand daughters I am very close to and see each weekend.
I would kill if necessary to protect my own and any of these women who needed protection, I have assured myself decades ago I was capable and able and desensitized enough to do so. It was a test I never expected, but it assured me of my belief in myself.(turdo and the OPP pigs can go to bloody hell, the damned law is NOT over and above the Holy Bible and I will use the strongest possible response to any damned fool who endangers me and mine...their time is coming to a place where I will destroy the fake credibility of corrupt and criminal cops by exposure, in fact, it has already started)
Saying all that, was necessary to say this. Relationships of substance and candor are vital to happiness in a life that has meaning if a woman/wife, children, and God are present. I lived ten years unto myself alone and while I enjoyed it, it did not and does not and cannot compare unto my existence even divorced, with my children and grandchildren. Proof of the necessity of a woman in that life, in my case has been amply shown by not only my own propensity to the fairer gender interaction but also to these women having decidedly made the determination the mean and evil, wicked and nasty Edward is not so much that as he is in his softer side.
If you think that it is hard to make one woman happy, you should try that with seven. The amazing thing though is that there is very little insecurity amongst most of them with the exception of the one I have been closest friends with for decades.
If we examine the instruction of scriptures we will see the model family ordained by God is man and wife and children. I lived the "alone" life for ten years and while I enjoyed aspects of the freedom it proferred, there was always an emptiness without God and a woman in my existence as well as having my own children.
I have been asked why I divorced and whose fault was it? Well the truth is it was ALL her fault!!!
I was totally innocent! NOT!
There are almost always TWO at fault. In my case I was at fault and my tendency to run all over the place at the same time found me starting a business, becoming an activist, fighting for the rights of others in an activist organization and generally leaving her at home alone. It was not abandonment but it was a focus on everything but my own wife.
The proof of what I say makes a man fulfilled and happy... after the divorce, ended up with my staying clear of women except as friends tended to fill that vacuum and so it came to be I made friends to fill that need and it worked.
A simple and cheap operation to remove my gonads took away and desire towards physical intimacies. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA You surely know that is not true but I had to say it as an example of a crude joke though I wonder how many readers believed it even for a moment.
Seriously I still have my grand children and children as well and the emotional intimacy as women call it is there in strength with three of the intelligent, lovely, poised and beautiful inside and out women. I have a client as well who is very generous with me who also fits the bill but she is married.
I will be putting a link here to the sacredness and value of the elderly I see all around me by way of a song by Roy Orbison shortly.
So as I have stated, this is what happiness is made of.
Always Edward