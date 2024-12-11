So I’ve been writing about the coup in Bucharest, a remarkable development. My first post simply announced what had happened.

Since then, I’ve written for the British publication The Critic about the domestic situation, the political events in Romania & where they stand to the democracy there.

Sunday, December 8 is Constitution Day in Romania & it was supposed to be the day of the runoff in the Romanian presidential elections. This is the only political event that really counts for Romanians. The country is run by a Prime Minister, the creature of coalition-building in the Parliament. Everyone knows this, but nevertheless people do not really bother to vote in legislative elections, which have markedly lower turnout. But then the election didn’t happen. It was in fact canceled. The Constitution has been suspended. Constitutional or electoral design doesn’t impress Romanians anyway. They believe that the president represents the nation, so they vote in high numbers for the head of state rather than the head of gov’t. There’s something a little pathetic in that attitude, setting up a rather powerless figure—a hope against hope that how the country works might bear resemblance to what people believe. But this year we have learned that this belief creates a great danger, because it allows for the decapitation of the national representative. Ordinarily, voting for a party in Parliament is considered a somewhat low gesture in Romania, almost like acquiescence in corruption. The popular attitude is resignation & contempt. Voting for the president actually brings out the passions in people. But in 2024, democracy has been suspended from the institutional apex of Romanian politics & nobody knows how to react. Maybe this is proof of our innocence. Innocent people don’t have backup plans or alibis. They are simply stunned.

Also, for the Asia Times, I wrote about the international aspect, the remarkable American involvement in the coup—it’s backed to the hilt by the State Department, but also to some extent in the EU, in the strangest of all possible ways, in officious language posted in the most informal of ways, on social media. Many hints at what’s going on behind the scenes, but no diplomatic commitment. Again, an innovation of our post-democratic future, if you will…

Here’s the intro:

America has just endorsed a judicial coup in Romania. This is unlike anything we’ve seen in the era of Color Revolutions, i.e. the post-Cold War era, because Romania is a NATO & EU member state, a democracy in good standing & a loyal follower of NATO opinion, from the Global War on Terror to Covid to the war in Ukraine. But suddenly it has experienced a remarkable takeover at the level of transnational elites. Romania held presidential elections on November 24, but the wrong candidate won, with every prospect of winning the inevitable runoff: Calin Georgescu, a pro-Trump & Trump-like populist who wants peace in Ukraine & a return to faith & patriotism in Romania.

Events are developing rather quickly, so I’ll probably say a few more things soon. It’s not possible to get access to everything that’s going on, of course, that’s of the essence of coups, as well as of diplomacy, nor is it possible to verify or to share our best guesses or strongest suspicions at the moment, but already these two pieces, I believe, outline the character of the problem that quite a few powers more impressive than Romania have been facing & will face more openly in 2025.