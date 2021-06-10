Last Saturday, America’s second most famous1 Orthodox Christian was in Romania2, so I went to say hello & maybe catch up. We meet at conferences, last year it was in Rome3, so that’s what I said to him, I said, Rod, last time I saw you the world was about to end, & he said to me, yeah, I was already looking for hand sanitizer. I told him he was ahead of th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.