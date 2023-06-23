Indian PM Modi addresses the US Congress
Notes on world affairs
The Indian PM, Mr. Narendra Modi, addressed a joint session of Congress for the second time Thursday, a rare honor. As he did in 2016, he spoke in English, which is not his first language. (Text of speech.) The occasion is important, because India is a first-rank power. Since PM Modi makes much of democratic destiny in our times (America “is the oldest …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.