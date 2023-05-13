Milan Kundera, the famous, perpetually Nobel-shortlisted novelist, when he was a young man in Prague, addressed the Fourth Congress of the Czechoslovak Writers Union. The year was 1967. Kundera brought attention to a major event underway in Czech literature which wasn't happening between the lines, but instead was openly challenging Communism, part of t…
