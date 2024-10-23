In my latest post, I pointed to some essays on the Actually Existing PostLiberalism we’re failing to deal with these days, the regime of the public-private partnership, i.e. the continuous attack on public things & on private things.

The writers I brought to your attention were Pinkoski & Lyons. Well, now I can bring to your attention Lyons' answer to Pinkoski’s essay.

The dispute between them concerns the relationship between the means & the ends employed by liberalism. If we judge our situation by our particular way of life—we live by impersonal institutions—then we get Managerialism. This is Lyons’ point of view (Auron MacIntyre, too), an extension of Burnham, but something that you could follow through centuries of criticism of liberalism if you had a historical interest. The power of liberalism comes from the employment of new means, the bureaucracies, them managers; this is the result of a certain philosophical interest in redesigning institutions & knowledge—moving them to the core of political life, that is, the formation of elites. These managers are a replacement therefore for priests, primarily, but also other classes that had a claim to embody the legitimacy of the pre-modern way of life: Lawyers, for example.

But we must understand more than the means employed by liberalism, we must think of the ends as well. Here, Lyons loses any graceful style & becomes almost indignant. I feel he has nothing but contempt for the “liberationism” of liberalism, since it ushers in the end of mankind, the end of anything noble or worthy, the coming of the realm of machines & beasts. Well, allow me to question Lyons in a friendly, if questionable way: Why are you not scared, N.S.? Why does not the transformation of life into manageable substitutes for humanity terrify you, as a kind of global fate, maybe a cosmic fate? What secrets are you holding back from us, what secret strength establishes your security against this onslaught? If liberalism is cancer & it is now metastasizing, do you not fear death?

To properly characterize the work of liberal elites through their impersonal institution, we could say that everything given or pre-modern must be replaced by something made or modern—by something artificial, which is therefore intelligible & reliable. Nothing else is knowledge & nothing else, therefore, is trustworthy. The whole world remade in the image of modern man: If you allow a joke, everything becomes the air quotes version of itself, “love,” “family,” “faith.” We see this happening all the time. We may criticize it as shallowness, lack of passion, lack of commitment, lack of authenticity, lack of belief. But could we also criticize it as lack of intelligence? What is it that makes liberal elites able to do their work? What weakness in us, what power in them? As philosophy, liberalism has remarkable powers that issue in technology, appealing to the intelligence of the makers & the neediness of the takers. Those powers involve a new theory of knowledge—who can understand it? Much less overcome it? Are we to wring the weapon of modern natural science from their institutional control? Are we to employ it ourselves? How would we be different—would we remain who we are if we embrace what we would end up calling “epistemological discipline” as we become the kinds of people who talk in jargon—a new language for a world wholly new?

As philosophy, liberalism originates in an analysis of the passions—an understanding of those makers & takers, of the intelligent minority & the majority looking to satisfy their desires. Do the enemies of liberalism understand it? Can they overcome it? Liberals themselves made the attempt to overcome the ugliness of those passions on which our adversarial political institutions are based, as well as the society separated from politics—liberals invented another kind of liberty, the free will which is moral because it is rational. Liberals, that is, invented perpetual peace & the effectual brotherhood of man. It won’t do to call this “managerialism”—it is the Universal Homogeneous State. This is what sickens the hearts of the enemies of liberalism, the claims to superior rationality & superior morality: Indeed, exclusive. But it is not plausible so far to reverse those claims & call them selfish know-nothings, paper pushers, laptop jobbers, “wordcels.” Mom & dad send their kids off to liberal institutional success, not to anything else. We have not only a lack of anti-liberal philosophers, but we have failed to inspire, guide, & lead more broadly, perhaps because we underestimate the task.

Ends & means—Pinkoski doesn’t inveigh against liberalism, but seems even to defend it for its introduction of a separation of public & private life as state & society. The means have gotten out of control, managerialism; but the ends were noble: The human being would be liberated by the introduction of impersonal institutions—liberated from arbitrary, irrational compulsion by vain aristocrats & priests; liberalism in that sense preserves privacy because it presumes human nature needs it in order to flourish & it knows that priests are not competent or careful when they invade your privacy, anymore than their more violent peers. What is it that would be free then, the conscience? The soul? The body?

It’s a fact of life that we find it hard to acknowledge, that means have a tendency to run away with us, we lose sight of our ends, since they are merely wished, whereas the means supply our habits, what we do, our characters… Competence breeds success & success is pleasant, but it is also reassuring. It is possible to know this, because it is part of what we are to know, but it is hard to change what we do. We are divided against ourselves, we lack the unity of the will which we believe would constitute our humanity.

As best I understand him, Lyons brings up the question of justice. The Universal Homogeneous State is the most horrible tyranny imaginable. I am inclined to agree with him. But one could also say, managers are unhappy. They don’t know themselves, are failing to remake themselves such as to know themselves & know themselves to be happy, & no longer even believe that their management is rational. Our last rationalists are the tech-bros & they’re unhappy with liberalism.

Different opponents of this tyranny will act with a view to the means or the ends, the question of justice or that of happiness. I hope we get clarity on these matters & come to be able to work together.