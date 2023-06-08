Marc Andreessen's salvific theology & his demonology
Yesterday, I wrote about Andreessen’s new appeal to techies to think about their political predicament—Progress is not persuasive now, liberal elites are turning against tech, & yet the demands everyone makes on politics, from saving families to saving the environment, require more tech urgently—in terms of a saving power, AI. Here’s my essay:
Today, I w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.