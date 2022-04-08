Margaret Anna Alice: Strong Medicine for Today's "Good Germans"
The Covid/Vax Disaster Reckoning, Pt. 4
Have you read Margaret Anna Alice? She’s an interesting talent that’s emerged amid the substacks dedicated to vax-harm and related Covid-dissident issues. Her latest essay, “Are You a Good German, or a Badass German?” is some stunner, very tough-love medicine for all those who fell in with the official Covid/Vax Narrative and its mainstreaming of des…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.