I recently did a post on Flannery for her centennial anniversary, encouraging people to listen to some of her stories, or rather one, in her own reading.

& I’m also publishing an essay on Flannery in L&L soon, focusing on a couple of short stories like The Enduring Chill & Everything That Rises Must Converge.

But today, I’d like to recommend a conversation about her fiction—my friend Alex Taylor of the University of Dallas did an interview with the Intercollegiate Studies Institute on Flannery. Alex’s PhD is partly on Flannery, so this may also be a preview of coming attraction for when he publishes his first book: