Item: German Police Break-Up a Political Meaning and Ban a Citizen from a Municipality
Item: Jan Reiners, German Soldier, Imprisoned for Refusal of Covid-19 Experimental Injections
Item: CJ Hopkins Is Being RETRIED for the Crime of Tweeting an Image of the Covid Mask with a Swastika on It.
Item: The United Kingdom Has Arrested 3,300 Persons for Thoughtcrime Social Media Postings, Compared to Russia, Which Has Done This 400 Times
I’m not sure about the time-parameters for these statistics, but I learned of them from Joe Rogan via Vigilant Fox. For the clipped and supplemented video, go here, where VF helpfully corrected Rogan’s off-the-cuff recollections of the numbers (he said “4000” and “200”), and where you also get to hear the recent threats of Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Unavoidable Conclusion:
Honest political science would label the United Kingdom and Germany only “partly free.” Neither of these nations may claim to be liberal democracies any longer. Perhaps “pseudodemocracy,” the term recommended by the essential stacker on this topic, Eugyppius, is the one we should begin using for them. (A term that cannot suit the situation is “illiberal democracy,” since that would too kindly suggest that only the ‘liberal’ half of the compound has collapsed.) For background, and to see why these incidents are not isolated, see my posts from earlier this year, “More European ‘Political’ News,” and “The Anti-Green Grocer.”
Or as one of our few honest rock artists sang in 2021:
Play that song again, called
“It’s Later Than You Think!"
To offer some context and background from a well-respected source, the Bridge Iniative at Georgetown:
"The Identitarian Movement is a far-right, white nationalist movement originating in France that opposes non-white immigration, primarily Muslim, as they claim it threatens Europe’s identity and will replace the white native population. Author and researcher Natasha Strobl, states: “They paint refugees as invaders, as dangerous soldiers of Islam who come here to destroy Europe. Strobl noted that the “most well-known figure of the neo-Nazis, Gottfried Küssel, was [Sellner’s] mentor.” Küssel is a Holocaust-denier and was released from jail in January 2019. The Austrian intelligence agency BVT characterizes the Identitarian Movement as racist and nationalist.
In a 2016 interview with The Huffington Post, Sellner warned that “Muslims could be in the majority [in Europe] soon,” and viewed this as a “danger.” Sellner’s solution is to “close the borders,” and stop immigration, and force immigrants and Muslims already in Europe to leave. Sellner speaks of an inevitable future of “Islamization” that has to be stopped. In a June 2015 video, Sellner calls on patriots to rally on the streets to “fight for their future.”
Sellner once belonged to a Neo-Nazi group. In April 2019, the BBC reported Sellner “had admitted to police in 2006 that he and a companion stuck a swastika poster on a synagogue in the town of Baden bei Wien.”
Peace.