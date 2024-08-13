Item: German Police Break-Up a Political Meaning and Ban a Citizen from a Municipality

Item: Jan Reiners, German Soldier, Imprisoned for Refusal of Covid-19 Experimental Injections

Item: CJ Hopkins Is Being RETRIED for the Crime of Tweeting an Image of the Covid Mask with a Swastika on It.

Item: The United Kingdom Has Arrested 3,300 Persons for Thoughtcrime Social Media Postings, Compared to Russia, Which Has Done This 400 Times

I’m not sure about the time-parameters for these statistics, but I learned of them from Joe Rogan via Vigilant Fox. For the clipped and supplemented video, go here, where VF helpfully corrected Rogan’s off-the-cuff recollections of the numbers (he said “4000” and “200”), and where you also get to hear the recent threats of Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Unavoidable Conclusion:

Honest political science would label the United Kingdom and Germany only “partly free.” Neither of these nations may claim to be liberal democracies any longer. Perhaps “pseudodemocracy,” the term recommended by the essential stacker on this topic, Eugyppius, is the one we should begin using for them. (A term that cannot suit the situation is “illiberal democracy,” since that would too kindly suggest that only the ‘liberal’ half of the compound has collapsed.) For background, and to see why these incidents are not isolated, see my posts from earlier this year, “More European ‘Political’ News,” and “The Anti-Green Grocer.”

Or as one of our few honest rock artists sang in 2021:

