My friends at Ricochet invited me the other day to talk about Nolan & the Odyssey movie, the blockbuster of the year, on the flagship podcast. Listen below—it was a good conversation & the guys took it down a bunch of different paths: Charlie Cooke talked about Dante, Shakespeare, Virgil — Steve Hayward brought up the optimistic side, the run on Homer books & the new popularity of a classic — James Lileks talked about Hollywood & what it would take to earn public trust. I tried to agree with all of them. But when Charlie said, Nolan’s movie isn’t Prog atheism toying with nihilism, there I took my stand!

Here is Ricochet & here’s the podcast.

Here’s my Odyssey review.