Rules for Democracy-Rescuers
Reflections on a Mask-Mandate Protest Gone Bad
The Context: A Second Wave of Lockdown Despotism
Covid-19-wise, the last few weeks have been ones of general confusion, and on the right, ones of white-hot anger.
The confusion stems from the spread of the Delta variant, with all the usual additional confusion caused by alarmist government and media presentations/manipulations of the data added on top—w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.