The Coming Vax-Policy Reckoning
The Denial-crats Are in Trouble
The phenomenon of Democrat-Party Denial, fortified by our corrupt narrative-managing media and big tech, has harmed our republic in numerous ways, but unlike the limited reputational damage to the Party inflicted by past failures of its narrative du jour, such as on topics like Russia-gate, the failure coming down the pike on the "vaxxes" will be quite …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.