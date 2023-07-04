The 4th of July is here, and that means parades, gatherings, hotdogs, fireworks, but also, the saying of some special phrases, taken from famous speeches or songs.

So which one is best for the 4th of 2023?

“Give me liberty, or give me death”?

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country”?

“We hold these truths to be self-e…