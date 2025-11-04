I wrote in defense of Kevin Roberts the other day. Instantly, I lost a follower, who felt he had to say this:

I’ll allow myself a few guesses. First, I guess this guy has no interest in Heritage, maybe he’s never even heard of Kevin Roberts. Roberts has never been accused of any cheerleading of the kind, nor do I expect it ever will. Second, I guess this guy has little interest in me—my affiliation with Zionism is not a secret, since after all I’m a public figure, I give these speeches in front of cameras in D.C. conferences. It would be very difficult to hide even if I were inclined to hide—that is, out of sheer modesty. What is it about antisemitism that makes people behave this way? I’m no different than I was the day before. I’m not going to be any different tomorrow. A very nothing is somehow so powerful over people’s minds. No subscriber ever felt the need to denounce me before, much less suggest that the money was ill spent. It’s a thing remarkable primarily for triviality. Clearly, it’s a significant social force. There’s much more going on than a silly mistake, as in my case: Kevin Roberts has faced attempts at ouster. There is a strong suicidal desire we all have to deal with now. I suppose, there’s always a risk to being controversial, so one should consider it & act like a man. For my part, I harbor this former reader no ill will. I hope he sees sense; at any rate, I hope he’s not going to have an apoplexy in the time to come, which, I’m sorry to say, will be quite ugly. & I’d like to reiterate my admiration for Roberts: My hope that he succeeds at Heritage—it’s very necessary for the Trump administration, it will be perhaps even more important for the next administration.