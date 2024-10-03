The night of the debate I jotted down a thought on the great demand of politics at this moment, to reassert American character.

While I was busy thinking about that matter, social media commentary went on as it is wont to do. Soon a sticking point was found: There was only one moment in the debate that stood out formally—the moderators cutting off Sen. Vance’s microphone. Since we’re both morally & institutionally held back from talking substance, we deal with procedure. Vance reproached the moderators for breaking a rule they had set themselves in organizing the debate, no fact-checking; the moderators reproached him for breaking a rule he set himself by participating, speaking only when spoken to; the impasse passed by—they had the control of the microphone. At home, as they say, which means on social media, we all took sides according to our partisan lights.

However meaningless public life has become, people endlessly politicize their own lives. Our latter-day feminists complained about mansplaining, about misogyny—they almost made JD into a bad boy. Their praise was only dulled by their tedious qualities. They behave like schoolmarms, with this difference, that they’re trying this treatment on adults, indeed on politicians & other public figures.

In this sense, the conflict is between men & women. In this sense, the Democratic running mate, Gov. Walz of Minnesota, is a fitting standard bearer of the liberal cause—he acted out this female vice, schoolmarming. Not to take anything away from his own hopeless mediocrity, but perhaps precisely on that basis he accomplished a feminist ideal. He could never upstage a woman. But the price to pay is that he could also never discuss with a man. Schoolmarming proceeds by reproaches—hate speech, for example, was Walz’s answer to the problem of censorship. Vance said censorship is wrong, that Americans live by the principle of free speech, & he proceeded to embody this principle by speaking up. Walz was not able to understand that the reproach of hate speech is no answer to that; schoolmarming is supposed to lead to silence, not disagreement.

There is some correlation between our institutions & our way of life; social media censorship, fact-checking, & schoolmarming such as cutting off a microphone are all intended to silence dissent. One possible result of this activity is a manly reaction in the name of freedom. Trump showed that. DeSantis & Vance show that. Any number of social media figures who have rejected liberal demands—think of Rogan & Tucker—also show that. But it’s difficult to say how widespread or how important this phenomenon is, partly because censorship conceals it.

Walz is in the terms of our political elites transgender: He is the creature of female schoolmarming. Compare him with his wife:

I believe much of the audience of the debate felt sympathy for him. Much of the audience was repelled.