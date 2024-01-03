The Year of the Turned Back
Four Images for the Terrible Twenties
2020—the year of the lockdowns and masks, of newly overt social media censorship, and the summer of riot-protests and corporate capitulation, all capped off by strong evidence of an election steal.
The image: a man has lived in a house from childhood; one day, noticing cracks in the plaster, he goes down to the basement to inspect its concrete foundation…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.