Tulsa country
Yesterday I wrote about the scandalous attack on liberal arts at University of Tulsa, a place where twice in a decade philosophy scholars were ruined for the crime of educating students. Obviously, scholarship is unwelcome in Tulsa. But on the other hand, there are lots of good country songs about Tulsa!
That picture is the most angelic looking country singer, Emmylou, whose song I posted yesterday, which she cowrote with Rodney Crowell:
But on the other hand, here’s Merle:
Or we could go with something upbeat—here’s Clapton:
Or a fiddle from the ‘40s:
