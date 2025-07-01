My friend Dan McCarthy at ISI did a long interview with Jennifer Frey, the recently fired Director of the Honors College at University of Tulsa. I wrote about the scandal the other day—the university persuaded Frey to quit her tenured job, to move her family to Oklahoma, & to build a liberal arts program there. She succeeded, it’s doing very well, it seems, both in terms of funding & students, yet the administration decided to fire her & strangle the program after only two years.

I’m not from Oklahoma, so it’s their problem, not mine. The university has been getting a horrible reputation on X My problem is liberal arts education. Listen to Dan’s questions here & Frey’s answers.

Meanwhile my friend Chris Rufo has been less than sympathetic to Frey. I believe his basic point is right, to defend the liberal arts you now need to learn enough politics & be sufficiently active to defend yourself against these kinds of crazy attacks. Again, University of Tulsa had burned down a department of philosophy in 2019, so this was not unprecedented or dimly remembered. Read Chris’s thread here.

Now, at the end of the interview, Frey talks about Machiavelli, who is also Chris’s muse. Chris has been involved in saving New College in Florida, a liberal arts school, so his achievements are not out of comparisons with Frey’s. Yet, as Chris points out, Frey has been remarkably contemptuous of those of us who are trying to act politically to save liberal education. But now she suggests, events have refuted her. I’m curious to see what she learns from her success & failure as a founder—major theme in political philosophy!

Perhaps there’s some way for those of us who take liberal education seriously to act together; perhaps there’s a way to connect the politics & the philosophy in political philosophy.