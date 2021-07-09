After a seven-league boots overview of five chapters that limn the central figure of The Prince, & after a straightforward exposition of Machiavelli’s subtlety & subversion in Chapter One, it’s time to tackle the Big Boys in Chapter Six. In other words, to consider Machiavelli on “the greatest examples” of princes & princely achievement. He puts it this…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to PostModernConservative to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.