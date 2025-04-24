Transvaluation #4

Round 4 of our Nietzsche commentary, Nietzsche’s attacks on modern philosophy: German thought in its amusing youth & its deplorable senescence. Kant to Bismarck, morality to realpolitik, the end of Enlightenment.
Transvaluation #3
Onward to the center of the first chapter of Nietzsche’s proudest attempt, a philosophy of the future. After the Preface that lays out Nietzsche’s intention, we’ve discussed Nietzsche’s attack on the philosophers, then his judgments on ancients & moderns, & we will in the next episodes lay out his vision of physiology & psychology. Thus, the first chapt…
