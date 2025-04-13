Transvaluation #3

Onward to the center of the first chapter of Nietzsche’s proudest attempt, a philosophy of the future. After the Preface that lays out Nietzsche’s intention, we’ve discussed Nietzsche’s attack on the philosophers, then his judgments on ancients & moderns, & we will in the next episodes lay out his vision of physiology & psychology. Thus, the first chapter, The Prejudices of The Philosophers, will present Nietzsche’s manner of criticizing & thus revealing both previous thought, his connection to it, & its potential for a developing, future philosophy—in its criticism, it is both daring & tentative—& Nietzsche’s manner of exploring the fundamental problems of knowledge & morality.

The schema so far is the following:

Round 1 Preface — Philosophy of the future

Round 2 Chapter i.1-4 The defectiveness of philosophy (Dogmatism, metaphysics)

Round 3 i.5-9 Criticism of ancient science (Plato & Epicurus, Stoics)

Round 4 i.10-12 Criticism of modern science (Kant, German thought, Boscovich)

Round 5 i.13-18 Physiology, the radicalization of modern thought

Round 6 i.19-23 Psychology, Queen of the sciences

Eight chapters to go, 273 more aphorisms & the aftersong.

