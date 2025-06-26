PostModernConservative

PostModernConservative

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Transvaluation #5

Titus Techera & Hadar Hazony talk Nietzsche, Beyond Good & Evil i.13-18
Titus Techera's avatar
Hadar Ahiad Hazony's avatar
Titus Techera
and
Hadar Ahiad Hazony
Jun 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

Let’s go back to Nietzsche — first discussion of the positive proposals of Nietzsche’s new philosophy.

You can find the previous 4 rounds here:

Transvaluation #1

Titus Techera and Hadar Hazony
·
Feb 7
Transvaluation #1

I’m starting a new series of conversations on philosophy with my young friend Hadar Hazony—he’s writing a dissertation on German philosophy at Notre Dame when he’s not posting on X, so we decided to study Nietzsche’s Beyond Good & Evil together & talk about it for the online audience.

Read full story

Transvaluation #2

Titus Techera and Hadar Ahiad Hazony
·
Mar 27
Transvaluation #2

Are you ready for the adventure of a digital lifetime? Nietzsche, the futurist philosophy — Beyond Good & Evil, we’re going through the entire book, chapter by chapter & aphorism by aphorism.

Read full story

Transvaluation #3

Titus Techera and Hadar Ahiad Hazony
·
Apr 13
Transvaluation #3

Onward to the center of the first chapter of Nietzsche’s proudest attempt, a philosophy of the future. After the Preface that lays out Nietzsche’s intention, we’ve discussed Nietzsche’s attack on the philosophers, then his judgments on ancients & moderns, & we will in the next episodes lay out his vision of physiology & psychology. Thus, the first chapt…

Read full story

https://pomocon.substack.com/p/transvaluation-4

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Titus Techera
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture