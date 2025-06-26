Transvaluation #5

Let’s go back to Nietzsche — first discussion of the positive proposals of Nietzsche’s new philosophy.
You can find the previous 4 rounds here:
Transvaluation #1
I’m starting a new series of conversations on philosophy with my young friend Hadar Hazony—he’s writing a dissertation on German philosophy at Notre Dame when he’s not posting on X, so we decided to study Nietzsche’s Beyond Good & Evil together & talk about it for the online audience.
Transvaluation #2
Are you ready for the adventure of a digital lifetime? Nietzsche, the futurist philosophy — Beyond Good & Evil, we’re going through the entire book, chapter by chapter & aphorism by aphorism.
Transvaluation #3
Onward to the center of the first chapter of Nietzsche’s proudest attempt, a philosophy of the future. After the Preface that lays out Nietzsche’s intention, we’ve discussed Nietzsche’s attack on the philosophers, then his judgments on ancients & moderns, & we will in the next episodes lay out his vision of physiology & psychology. Thus, the first chapt…
