Heather MacDonald on crime, Enlightenment, & civilization

So here’s a new podcast—a conversation with one of the stars in the conservative intellectual firmament, Heather MacDonald. She’s one of the toughest on crime intellectuals, but she is also concerned with the broader civilizational problem, we enter into that subject by way of the culture war & our elites policy choices to reject law enforcement as well as scientific investigation—both of which are accused of racism.

In the second part of the conversation, we address the problem of political language—rhetoric, policy, moral argument. Here, we have an academic disagreement about evil!

All told, the conversation was inspiriting, I have to thank Heather for her vivacity, whereas, you’ll see, I’m somewhat less able to keep up in the conversation. Maybe the mildest way to put it is that I’m down with a cold, so I can’t speak up…